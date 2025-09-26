Falcon Wealth Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $207.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.