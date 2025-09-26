Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 2,372 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $187.19. The company has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

