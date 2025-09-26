Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 37,214 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,214 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,652,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,451,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,407,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,481,000 after buying an additional 885,189 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,756,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after buying an additional 905,674 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,197,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,476,000 after buying an additional 247,508 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,820,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUFG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.