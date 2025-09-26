Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

