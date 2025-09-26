Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $56.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

