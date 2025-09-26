Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

