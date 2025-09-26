Financial Contrast: Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) versus Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aardvark Therapeutics and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aardvark Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Legend Biotech -40.83% -32.00% -20.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aardvark Therapeutics and Legend Biotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aardvark Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.59 million N/A N/A Legend Biotech $627.24 million 9.66 -$177.03 million ($0.88) -37.30

Aardvark Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aardvark Therapeutics and Legend Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aardvark Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Legend Biotech 0 1 10 0 2.91

Aardvark Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 157.30%. Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $74.22, suggesting a potential upside of 126.15%. Given Aardvark Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aardvark Therapeutics is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Aardvark Therapeutics beats Legend Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

