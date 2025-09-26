Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 62.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VVV opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.21. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

