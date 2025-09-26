Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In other Cannae news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 106,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,990,708.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,285.14. This trade represents a 80.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

Cannae Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cannae’s payout ratio is -8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cannae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

