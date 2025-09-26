Financial Survey: Motive Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTVU) and Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT)

Motive Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTVU – Get Free Report) and Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Virtu Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motive Capital and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 11.98% 37.56% 3.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Virtu Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Motive Capital and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Given Motive Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Motive Capital is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motive Capital and Virtu Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial $2.88 billion 1.86 $276.42 million $4.40 7.96

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Motive Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motive Capital

Motive Capital Corp is a newly incorporated blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company’s solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

