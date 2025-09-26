First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 435.0% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 89,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 73,007 shares during the period.

FTLS stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

