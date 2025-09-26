First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Bought by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $75.39 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

