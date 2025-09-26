Fischer Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

