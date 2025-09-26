Fischer Financial Services Inc. Purchases 34,339 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Fischer Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 9.3% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $311,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 121,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 160,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

