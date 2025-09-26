Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 838 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,545,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $606.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $615.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $592.23 and its 200 day moving average is $551.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.