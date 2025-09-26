Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.51 and traded as high as $29.25. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 1,217 shares.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.79% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.