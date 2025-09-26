FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 70,608 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,608 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

