Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a $45.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 6.1%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $366,959,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $761,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

