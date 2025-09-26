Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at BNP Paribas Exane

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BNP Paribas Exane from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.1% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

