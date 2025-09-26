Freestate Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Freestate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 12.8% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

