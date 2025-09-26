Freestate Advisors LLC Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Freestate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $615.26. The company has a market cap of $728.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $592.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

