Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider David John Braben Sells 27,594 Shares

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 27,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416, for a total transaction of £114,791.04.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, David John Braben sold 31,181 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416, for a total value of £129,712.96.

On Monday, September 22nd, David John Braben acquired 25,330 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 per share, for a total transaction of £105,879.40.

On Thursday, September 18th, David John Braben sold 21,710 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £88,359.70.

On Friday, September 19th, David John Braben bought 24,028 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 per share, with a total value of £97,553.68.

On Wednesday, September 17th, David John Braben sold 15,635 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408, for a total value of £63,790.80.

On Friday, September 12th, David John Braben bought 8,744 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 384 per share, with a total value of £33,576.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, David John Braben sold 8,850 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £34,338.

On Wednesday, September 10th, David John Braben sold 7,643 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total transaction of £29,654.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, David John Braben sold 8,605 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £32,440.85.

On Monday, September 8th, David John Braben sold 7,329 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total transaction of £27,776.91.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 415.50 on Friday. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 175.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,008.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 420.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.