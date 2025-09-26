FY2025 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Increased by Analyst

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

