FY2025 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Boosted by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.40.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.8%

ALS stock opened at C$33.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$22.27 and a 1 year high of C$33.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Altius Minerals

In other Altius Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Raguz bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,778.20. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$88,289.40. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

