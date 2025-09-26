FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Raised by Analyst

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$20.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.22.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.96%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

