FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Decreased by Roth Capital

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ur-Energy in a report released on Tuesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

TSE:URE opened at C$2.44 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

