Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.02 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.73). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 494.99 ($6.61), with a volume of 183,317 shares changing hands.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 510 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 527.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFRD

Galliford Try Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 441.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 409.02. The stock has a market cap of £491.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,295.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 34.40 EPS for the quarter. Galliford Try had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 32.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galliford Try Holdings plc will post 25.1560178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galliford Try announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Galliford Try

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.