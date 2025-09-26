GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Fox Corporation $FOXA

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FOX alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 752.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 164,675.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,255,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at $63,125,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at $53,681,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 892,437 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.