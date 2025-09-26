GAMMA Investing LLC Has $558,000 Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 target price (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shell stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

