GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 14,967 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises 1.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 80.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $138.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

