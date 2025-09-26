GenWealth Group Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.04 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

