Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of American National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American National Bank & Trust owned about 0.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.