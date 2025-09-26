Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF $HUSV

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 249.4% during the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 58,101 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HUSV opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.77.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

