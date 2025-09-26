GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy” Rating

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE GXO opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,452 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $35,641,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in GXO Logistics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,532,000 after purchasing an additional 818,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,608,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 810,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 724,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

