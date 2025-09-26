Head-To-Head Comparison: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Independence Realty Trust and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Veris Residential 0 3 2 0 2.40

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 34.48%. Veris Residential has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 566.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential pays out -139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Veris Residential has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Veris Residential”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $640.03 million 6.02 $39.29 million $0.12 137.21 Veris Residential $271.07 million 5.15 -$23.12 million ($0.23) -65.00

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 4.31% 0.78% 0.46% Veris Residential -7.84% -1.89% -0.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Veris Residential on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.