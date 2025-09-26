Holland Advisory Services Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Life Line Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,030,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $593.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $575.35 and its 200 day moving average is $526.62. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $602.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

