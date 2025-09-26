Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) & Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) Critical Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Galaxy Payroll Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -2.81% -3.81% -2.84% Galaxy Payroll Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Global and Galaxy Payroll Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $137.86 million 0.19 -$4.77 million ($1.30) -7.13 Galaxy Payroll Group $3.86 million 2.40 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galaxy Payroll Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Global.

47.2% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Hudson Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Galaxy Payroll Group beats Hudson Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Galaxy Payroll Group

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides payroll outsourcing, employment, and consultancy and market research services. It has operations in Hong Kong, Macau, the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

