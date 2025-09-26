Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

