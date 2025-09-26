hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Shore Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 35 to GBX 25. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. hVIVO traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12). Approximately 7,687,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 2,914,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 21 target price on shares of hVIVO in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 23.

hVIVO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.70.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. hVIVO had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 earnings per share for the current year.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

