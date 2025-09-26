Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) versus Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Isuzu Motors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $128.44 billion N/A $8.77 billion N/A N/A Isuzu Motors $21.07 billion 0.44 $886.80 million $1.20 10.89

Analyst Ratings

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Isuzu Motors.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyundai Motor and Isuzu Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 6.94% 10.63% 3.81% Isuzu Motors 3.99% 8.16% 3.99%

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Isuzu Motors on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Free Report)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Free Report)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.