Ian Bull Acquires 5,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £9,850.

Ian Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, Ian Bull bought 7,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 per share, for a total transaction of £15,900.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 1.5%

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 195.30 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 194.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 356. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £761.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.02.

Domino’s Pizza Group ( LON:DOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.40 EPS for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group plc will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 309 to GBX 235 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 285 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.50.

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

