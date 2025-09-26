Insider Buying: Man Group (LON:EMG) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Laurie Fitch bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 178 per share, for a total transaction of £35,600.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Trading Down 0.3%

LON EMG opened at GBX 179.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.18, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Man Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 150.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 221.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 185 to GBX 170 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.80.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.