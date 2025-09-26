Insider Buying: OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen O’Hara purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 per share, with a total value of £5,000.

Stephen O’Hara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Stephen O’Hara acquired 95,238 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 per share, for a total transaction of £10,476.18.

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

LON OPTI opened at GBX 10.23 on Friday. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9 and a 52-week high of GBX 23.50. The stock has a market cap of £10.57 million, a PE ratio of -555.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.85.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health ( LON:OPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptiBiotix Health had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 524.43%.

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.

