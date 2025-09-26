Insider Buying: PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Insider Acquires 59,100 Shares of Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) insider John LaMattina acquired 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £73,875.

PureTech Health Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 125.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £303.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.56. PureTech Health plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 178.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

