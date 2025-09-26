Insider Buying: PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Insider Acquires 59,100 Shares of Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) insider John LaMattina acquired 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £73,875.
PureTech Health Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 125.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £303.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.56. PureTech Health plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 178.
About PureTech Health
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.