Insider Buying: PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Insider Purchases £80,910 in Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Barber-Lui purchased 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £80,910.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 125.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. PureTech Health plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 178. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.56. The company has a market cap of £303.07 million, a PE ratio of 737.65 and a beta of 1.02.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.