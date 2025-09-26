Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Herbst Group LLC’s Largest Position

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $593.53 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $602.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.62.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

