Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Significant Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.7% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $593.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $575.35 and a 200 day moving average of $526.62. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $602.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

