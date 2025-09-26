Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 552.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,715 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $593.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $575.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.62. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

