Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Life Line Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,030,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $593.53 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $575.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.62.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

