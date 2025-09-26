Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $55,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $593.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.62. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $602.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

